Album Stream: Statik Selektah – YEEZY DUZ IT: The Sole of Kanye West

In celebration of the launch of the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black,” Atmos has enlists Statik Selektah to create an hour-long mix titled YEEZY DUZ IT: The Sole of Kanye West. Statik had this to say about the project:

“I’m excited to mix some classics together with rare versions and unreleased joints to celebrate the new YEEZY drop. The genius of Ye will be put on full display here and it’s an honor, being a fan since the beginning to working with him in Hawaii on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. There will be special moments on this tape. It also brings me back to my mixtape roots when I would do similar style mixes for Nas, John Legend, Akon, and many more.”

The project features special blends with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Conway the Machine, Freddie Gibbs, Raekwon, Rick Ross, and more.

You can stream YEEZY DUZ IT: The Sole of Kanye West in its entirety below.