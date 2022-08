KAYTRANADA has been working hard this year with his recent collabs with IDK, Ravyn Lenae, The Weeknd, and Joyce Wrice. He links up with fellow GRAMMY winner Anderson .Paak, for his first single of 2022, “Twin Flame”. Here is the official video. Directed by .Paak. In the clip, the two hosting a warehouse party from a suspended stage above a group of party-goers.

Watch the “Twin Flame” video below.