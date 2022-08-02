Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 178) w/ MASE

We don’t miss out on anything. We had to kick it off with this Fivio contract details. All of them.

Take that, take that, take that.

One of the staples of Hip-Hop sound, hailing from New York City. We make time for the legends because we know they’re going to offer invaluable game that can help the next generation of artists be inspired and knowledgeable about the game. Mase offers just that in this special episode, brought to you by our great friends from New Amsterdam Vodka. They know how to bring a great time.