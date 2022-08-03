Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 554) “Please Respect Our Privacy”

Joe and the guys take a moment to remember NBA legend Bill Russell (16:15). Next, the guys discuss Donald Trump’s tax loophole (29:45), Joe clarifies the Fivio Foreign and Ma$e situation (47:15), and Ne-Yo’s relationship troubles with his wife are made public (1:08:20). Kanye West’s conflict with Adidas on “Yeezy Day” (1:23:20). Troy and Rashad from Earn Your Leisure join the show (1:33:50). Rashad elaborates on EYL’s rise in media (1:37:30). Troy talks about the importance of relationships (1:56:20) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | K. Roosevelt – “Cannonball” Ice | Davion Farris – “Best Advice” Parks | Maxo Kream – “FOOTBALL HEADS” (Ft. Benny The Butcher) Ish | India Shawn – “Caught In The Middle”