Music Video: CMG The Label, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta & Lehla Samia – Gangsta Art

CMG The Label continue to push their compilation project with the official video for the titled track “Gangsta Art” featuring Yo Gotti, Moneybaggg Yo, Mozzy, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta & Lehla Samia. Directed by Ben Marc, Mozzy start the visual a the crib, EST Gee fights the wintry weather on a bench and Lehla Samia and Moneybagg Yo’s vibe in an art studio. 42 Dugg appears via headlines of his arrest, Blac Youngsta’s gets spotted by infrared beams, and Yo Gotti is in a trap house-propped warehouse.

Watch the “Gangsta Art” video below.