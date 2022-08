Drake premieres the official video for his latest single “Sticky”. Directed by Theo Skudra, the visual follows Drake on his recent shows and travels from performing at Metro Metro Festival in Montreal to celebrating the 4th of July in the Hamptons and sailing in St. Tropez in his $50 million yacht. Featuring cameos by Black Coffee, Lil Baby, Future, Boi-1da, and more.

Watch the “Sticky” video below..