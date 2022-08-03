Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 89) “Starchasers”

In this episode, after recapping their weekend and brief discussion on Netflix’s new documentary ‘The Most Hated Man On The Internet’, Rory & Mal dive right into reviewing Beyonce’s new album and her projected sales, which leads into a discussion about the term ‘album artist’ – what it means, who qualifies to be called one, and why it doesn’t work in everyone’s favor. They finally get into their debate comparing Beyonce to Michael Jackson (spoiler alert- Rory is fighting for his life on this one). They also address Will Smith’s apology video, Drake having covid, + more!

