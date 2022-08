Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko’s word is his bond on his new single “On GOD” featuring Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak. Produced by Jay Versace and Dot Da Genius, Meechy and Freddie go back and forth with their sincere bars, while A-Trak ends the track with his scratches. Off of Meechy’s upcoming project Gothic Luxury, which drops August 26 and will feature guest appearances by Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Denzel Curry, Kirk Knight, and more.

You can stream “On GOD” below.