Album Stream: Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud – You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud reunite for the follow up to their 2020 project Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired EP. This one it titled You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check. Jay had this to say about the project

“We did this album in the Hamptons on some real player shit. We wilded out, ate good, swam and rode bikes. It was a beautiful experience to say the least.”

Harry adds:

“This album is the second chapter in me and Worthy’s musical story. The last project was the appetizer and this is the main course. We’ve refined the sound this time around and zeroed in on the lavish textures that compliment Jay’s manual full of game told through his raps. The title is a sentiment we both share, fuck the credit, give us the bread, because at the end of the day you can’t pay your bills with clout.”

You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check features 14 new records, produced entirely by Fraud and guest appearances Larry June, Curren$y, Conway The Machine, Big Body Bes, Kamaiyah, BandGang Lonnie Bands, MadeinTYO, and A$AP Twelvyy.

You can stream You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check in its entirety below.