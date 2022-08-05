Music Video: Black Soprano Family, Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem – Times Is Rough

Black Soprano Family’s Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, and Heem link up with DJ Premier for their new single/video, “Times Is Rough”. Directed by Street Heat Film’s WillC and Richie 4K, the three speak on their up and down, while mobbing through the projects. “Times Is Rough” is off the upcoming Black Soprano Family compilation Long Live DJ Shay, which features guest appearances by Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Krayzie Bone, Armani Caesar, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, and more.

Watch the “Times Is Rough” video below.