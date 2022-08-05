Music Video: DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – Staying Alive

DJ Khaled is just “Staying Alive” on his new single/video featuring Drake and Lil Baby. The records features a sample of the Bee Gees’ 1977 classic “Staying Alive”. Directed by X, the video starts with Khaled speaking to medical students at the Khaled Khaled Hospital. Drake and Lil Baby play doctors, who cater to their female nurses and lightly dressed baddies before the three end up performing surrounded by ambulances. “Staying Alive” is the first single off Khaled’s upcoming 13th album, God Did, which drops August 26th.

Watch the “Staying Alive” video below.