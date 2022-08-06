Album Stream: Eminem – Curtain Call 2

Eminem celebrates his legendary catalog with the release of his new greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. Featuring 35 records and noteworthy music from 2009 and beyond including “Not Afraid”, “Rap God”, “Cinderella Man”, “Bezerk”, and more. The compilation also includes his recent collab with Snoop Dogg, “From The D 2 The LBC“, his Cee-Lo Green-assisted “The King & I” off the Elvis soundtrack, and the unreleased record with 50 Cent, “Is This Love” produced by Dr. Dre.

You can stream Curtain Call 2 in its entirety below.