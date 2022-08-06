Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 555) “Cosplay”

On this week’s episode, the guys review new music including DJ Khaled’s single “STAYING ALIVE” (24:30). Thoughts and prayers to Brittany Griner for her nine-year sentence (43:55). Ice asks how the guys deal with girls show interest while in a relationship (1:05:45). Joe addresses CyHi’ comments about a rap battle (1:14:20). The guys discuss Deshaun Watson’s suspension (1:41:50) + MORE!

Sleepers: Joe | Rexx Life Raj – “Save Yourself” Ice | Calvin Harris – “Day One” (Ft. Pharrell & Pusha T) Parks | Your Old Droog & Madlib – “The Return Of Sasquatch” Ish | DUCKWRTH – “Ce Soir” (Ft. SYD)