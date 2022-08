Trippie Redd links up with Moneybagg Yo and Offset on his new single/video “Big 14”. Produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E., the three spit their viscous bars while on rooftops, a runway, an abandoned building, and burnt warehouse. Off of Trippie Redd’s upcoming project, A Love Letter To You 5.

Watch the “Big 14” video below.