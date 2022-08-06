New Music: Beyonce ft. Madonna – Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)

Beyonce shows respect to the queens in the music industry with her “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” featuring Madonna. The remix interpolates Madonna’s ’90s classic “Vogue”, Bey salutes her fellow icons including Madonna, Nina Simone, Solange, Missy, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, and more. She also shouts out Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Aaliyah, Lauryn Hill, Tierra Whack, Janet Jackson, Toni Braxton, Jill Scott, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, and many more. “The Queens Remix” can be purchased for $1.29 exclusively at Beyonce.com.

