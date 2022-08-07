Music Video: Lecrae – Spread The Opps

Lecrae just announced his upcoming project Church Clothes 4 and decided to premiere his first single, “Spread The Opps”. In the Ray “Neutron” Spears-directed video, Lecrae goes head up with his enemies and American controversies. Inspired by the diner scene from Goodfellas, crashes a podcast interview, hits a shooting range, gets baptized, and more. He had this to say about the visual:

“I’ve been running for so long from the opposition. Since I was a kid, there were enemies, both physical and spiritual, that were trying to destroy me. I decided to stop running. This song, “Spread The Opps,” is me knowing that even in the valley of death, God is with me. He’s scattering the opposition.”

Watch the “Spread The Opps” video below.