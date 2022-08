REASON is on his West Coast shit with his new single “Impalas & Hydraulics” featuring The Game. Produced by Super Mario, Reason and Game kick their heavy bars about the Los Angeles lifestyle. This follows REASON’s previous release “Barely Miss“. Meanwhile, The Game is set to release his new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind on August 12th.

You can stream “Impalas & Hydraulics” below.