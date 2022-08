Rae Sremmurd keeps it pimpin on their new single/video “Community Dick” featuring Flo Milli. Directed by Bryan Barber, the visual follows Swae & Jxmmy providing their services throughout a suburban neighborhood full of baddies. Swae Lee plays a private aerobics instructor, Slim Jxmmi’s plays as a pool guy, while Flo Milli pulls up and twerks by her Porsche. Off of Rae Sremmurd’s upcoming album, SREMM4LIFE.

Watch the “Community Dick” video below.