JID returns with his new single “Dance Now”, which is off of his upcoming album The Forever Story. Produced by ChristoIt. JID flexes his lyrical prowess on the hypnotic instrumental. This follows his first single from the project “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage & Babe Tate. The Forever Story is set to drop on Aug. 26th

You can stream “Dance Now” below.

***Updated with the official video.***