Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 556) “In The Name of Content”

Irv Gotti has taken "everything is a rollout" to new heights in his latest Drink Champs interview, spilling 20-year-old tea and causing chaos in Hip Hop (12:25). Joe and the crew then discuss Mike Tyson accusing Hulu of stealing his life rights, Pardison Fontaine disses The Rock, and 21 Savage advocating against gun violence (59:15). Next, Tory Lanez is unimpressed with music in 2022 (1:23:10), Donald Trump's home gets raided (1:32:45), and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Davion Farris – “Make Love” Ice | Lezhae Zeona – “FSO” Parks | J.Arrr & Nicholas – “Backboard Dollars” Ish | KAYTRANADA & Anderson .Paak – “Twin Flame”