New Music: Open Mike Eagle – i’ll fight you

Open Mike Eagle returns to release his new project Component System with the Auto Reverse on October 6th. He had this to say about the project:

“When I was in high school I used to stay up late to tape the hip hop shows on college radio station WHPK on the south side of Chicago. it was the only way to hear the underground rap songs that changed my world. I still have many of the cassettes, with songs by giants like MF DOOM, DITC, Outsidaz, All Natural, Juggaknots, Organized Konfusion and more….I named each tape. I named one Component System,” he continues. “This album was made in the spirit of that tape but with new music from me. Some of the people on the original tape appear on this album, I’m so proud of that that it brings me close to tears.”

Here is the first single from the upcoming project titled, “i’ll fight you”. Produced by Diamond D.

You can stream “i’ll fight you”. below,