Symba revealed that his upcoming project, Results Take Time, will be officially titled DJ Drama Presents: Results Take Time (A Gangsta Grillz Special Edition) and will drop September 16th. Symba decided to update his single “Never End Up Broke” with a new verse from Pusha T. Produced by Dr. Dre and Dem Jointz. Pusha kicks his bars of his come up being broke while spits his bars of dreams of getting rich.

You can stream “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2” below.