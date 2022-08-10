Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 91) “So Much Heartbreak”

In this episode of NRM, the boys start by giving their honest opinions on DJ Khaled’s newest single feat. Drake & Lil Baby. They also give their Kendrick concert reviews, & Mal explains his surprise at the tour demographics. This leads to them speaking on the plethora of other weekend performances, like the Young Money reunion, and some interesting interviews that came out this weekend as well. They also discuss the Alex Jones trial, Kevin Durants request, + more!

