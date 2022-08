Tn celebrate of Hip Hop’s birthday, DJ Premier delivers the official video for his track “Remy Rap” featuring Remy Ma and Rapsody. Directed by Maya Table, Remy and Rap get laced in throwback drip and flex their lyrical muscle on a rooftop and at a photoshoot, while Preemo rocks the wheels of steel. Off of the EP Hip Hop 50 Volume 1.

Watch the “Remy Rap” video below.