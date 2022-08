On what would have been King Von’s 28th birthday (Aug. 9th), the late rapper’s estate releases the video for his track “Get It Done” featuring OMB Peezy. Directed by 20K Visuals, the unreleased clip features the two at a home shooting range with special effects and spinning the block before confronting a few opps. Off of King Von’s posthumous album, What It Means To Be King.

You can watch “Get It Done” below.