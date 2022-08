A lot has happened in the two years since Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album Good News. Today, she delivers her sophomore album Traumazine. Featuring 18 new songs and guest appearances by Future, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Dua Lipa, and more.

You can stream Traumazine in its entirety below.