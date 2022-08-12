Album Stream: Royce 5’9″ – The Heaven Experience Vol. 1

it’s been two years since Royce 5’9 dropped his album The Allegory. He digs in the vaults and gives fans a “greatest hits” compilation titled The Heaven Experience Vol. 1. Featuring fan favorites from his album and mixtape catalogs including Rock City, Death is Certain, Independent’s Day, Street Hop, Layers, Trust the Shooter, Book of Ryan, and The Allegory. He also includes some unreleased bonus tracks with guest appearances by Black Thought, Big K.R.I.T. and Courtney Bell.

You can stream The Heaven Experience Vol. 1 in its entirety below.



