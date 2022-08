After calling his 2019 album Born 2 Rap his final album. The Game returns with his eleventh studio album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs Mind. Executive produced by Hit-Boy. Featuring 31 new records and guest appearances by the late Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Kanye West, Meek Mill, Jeremih, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Fivio Foreign, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Rocky, Blxst, Moneybagg Yo, NBA Youngboy, and more.

You can stream Drillmatic: Heart Vs Mind in its entirety below.