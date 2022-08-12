Music Video: Ari Lennox – Hoodie

Dreamville’s Ari Lennox has announced that the follow-up to her 2019 debut album, Shea Butter Baby, will be released soon. The project is titled age/sex/location and set to drop on September 9th. Following her popular single “Pressure”, Ari gives fans the second single from the project titled “Hoodie”. In the official video, Ari goes shopping with a friend, then hits a house party and get saved by her love interest, vibes while he works on some new fashion and more.

Watch the “Hoodie” video below.