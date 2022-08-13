Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 557) “I’m Not That Humble”

Joe and the crew kick this episode off by listing who is the humblest cohost on the pod (10:55) and Safaree’s leaked sex tape (15:05). The guys also discuss The Breakfast Club’s breakup (27:20), this week’s new music release (42:00), and the guys react to comments (1:20:30). Lastly, they discuss hall passes (2:05:15) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Leon Thomas – “Love Jokes” (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign) Ice | Symba – “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2” (Ft. Pusha T) Parks | Danger Mouse & Black Thought – “Because” (Ft. Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge) Ish | Destin Conrad – “DAY PARTY”