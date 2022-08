Fresh off the release of her project Keys II, which is the deluxe of her album Keys, Alicia Keys joins forces with Brent Faiyaz for the official video to one of her new record “Trillions”. In the visual, Brent and Alicia hit the studio alongside a grand piano backed by an array of colors. Key II features two new records “Trillions” and “Stay” with Lucky Daye, and a few new remixes.

Watch the “Trillions” video below.