Roc Marciano and The Alchemist clique up again for their latest collab, “Deja Vu”. Here is the official video. Directed by Josue Thomas and Wyatt Winfrey, the coarse clip follows Roc kicking his street flows as he does some fine dining and hits the block in LA. “Deja Vu” is the first single off Roc Marciano and The Alchemist’s upcoming album, The Elephant Man’s Bones.

Watch the “Deja Vu” video below.