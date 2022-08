Meyhem Lauren is getting into so trigger play with his new single, “Tripper Point Therapy” featuring Westside Gunn. This is the follow up to his track “Red Pesto” featuring Conway The Machine. Produced by Daringer, Westside Gunn and Meyhem Lauren take shots at their opps with murderous flows. Off of Meyhem Lauren and Daringer’s upcoming album Black Vladimir, which drops August 26th.

You can stream “Tripper Point Therapy” below.