This episode, the guys start off giving Angela Yee & The Breakfast Club their flowers, while theorizing why they are parting ways and reminiscing on some of their favorite BC moments. They give Pete Davidson some advice, and then get into new music, and what they are expecting from new releases. They also discuss how Rory fell in love with Hip-Hop, what their midlife crisis would be, + more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal