Danger Mouse and Black Thought new project Cheat Codes is set to drop on August 12th. They connect with A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels for the latest single “Strangers”. Lead by a distorted and heavy-hitting instrumental by Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Rocky, Killer Mike, and El-P let loose highly aggressive bars to match the energy.

You can stream “Strangers” below.

***Updated with the official video.***