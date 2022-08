Tyga gives fans his new single/video “Sunshine” featuring Jhene Aiko and the late Pop Smoke. He flips Lil Flip’s hit single “Sunshine”, Jhene sings the catchy hook, while Tyga and Pop Smoke recreate the romantic jam. In the video, Tyga runs with the nostalgic vibe from the original video including a cameo by Lil Flip himself. The visual ends off with a special message from Pop Smoke’s mother and brother, Audrey and Obasi Jackson.

Watch the “Sunshine” video below..