YG gives the “Toxic” energy for the latest single off his upcoming album, Pray For Me. Produced by DJ Swish, Larry Jayy, and Reece Beats, YG speaks on his toxicity over the melodic hook that samples Mary J. Blige’s 1994 hit, “Be Happy”. The visual features YG in a series of romantic scenes with his love interest and a couple baddies. “Toxic” follows his single “Run” with Tyga, Bia, and 21 Savage.

Watch the “Toxic” video below.