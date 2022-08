Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers revisit their classic, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with a new version featuring Beyonce. On the modern version, Mr. Isley showcases his signature falsettos, while Bey adds her powerful vocals. The original “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2” are off the legendary group’s 1975 album, The Heat Is On. This new collab is off The Isley Brother’s upcoming album.

You can stream “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” below.