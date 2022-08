EST Gee gives fans the official video for his record “Love Is Blind”. Directed by Diesel Films. Over FOREVEROLLING and Marko Lenz’s eerie keys, Est Gee laments on the fall out of disloyalty while hanging with his crew. “Love Is Blind” follows his track “Blood”, which are both off his upcoming album, Never Felt Nun.

Watch the “Love Is Blind” video below.