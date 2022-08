Fresh off the release of the visual for his “1 Thing Freestyle” with a cameo by Amerie, Fabolous gives fans his new single/video, “Say Less” featuring French Montana. Directed by Street Heat Film’s WillC and Fab, He and French vibe in New York’s Chinatown getting all the happy endings at a massage parlour from the baddies and later hit the Sei Less Asian restaurant.

Watch the “Say Less” video below.