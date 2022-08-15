New Music: Cormega – Essential (Produced by Havoc)

Cormega links up with Havoc for a new collab titled “Essential”. This is the first single off Mega’s upcoming album, The Realness 2. Over Havoc’s head knoddin’ instrumental, Cormega speaks on his decorated career and experience in streets with his brolic flow. He had this to say about the record:

“Havoc and I have known each other for years! He’s been on more Cormega albums than any other artist. I appreciate that Havoc put extra effort into my single, Essential. The lesson I’ve learned when selecting producers is that it’s not just about their name and recent hit, but the extra effort they put into your music. With Havoc I have it all, name, track record, and most importantly we have history and chemistry!”

The Realness 2 will be Cormega’s first project since 2020’s Mega EP and feature production by The Alchemist, Sha Money XL, Havoc, Big Ty, Harry Fraud, Large Professor, Streetrunner, and more.

You can stream “Essential” below.