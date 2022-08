Megan Thee Stallion just release her sophomore album Traumazine and quickly follows with the official video for the standout track “Her”. Directed by Colin Tilley, the video features Meg in model-esque poses then she dances with her hotties on the white set.

Traumazine features guest appearances by Dua Lipa, Rico Nasty, Latto, Jhené Aiko, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock and Future and is projected to move 40-50k units in the first week

Watch the “Her” video below.