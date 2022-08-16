New Music: Juelz Santana & Benny The Butcher ft. Chase – Same Energy

Earlier this month, Juelz dropped hints on his Instagram that he and Benny The Butcher had new banga on the way with the caption:

“Yea We Got 1…. @getbenny keep Applying Pressure My Guy…#ICFMF #WeInMotion #BackOutSide.”

Now they give fans the official release for the new record titled “Same Energy” and featuring Chase on the hook. Benny and Juelz ride the bouncy instrumental with their braggadocios flows about opps not keep the same energy when they’re outside.

You can stream “Same Energy” below.