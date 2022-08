Kendrick Lamar & billionaire investor Ray Dalio star in Cash App’s latest commercial as part of their “That’s Money” campaign. Kendrick, Mr. Dalio and Los Angeles-based comedian ExavierTV, share in a conversation about Exavier losing money in a dice game. Kendrick plays the translator between the two as Mr. Dalio give his financial advice. Written and directed by Dave Free and produced by pgLang with project3.

Watch the full ad below.