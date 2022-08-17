Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 558) “As Luck Would Have It”

Meek Mill continues his streak of being one of the best tweeters on the internet (21:10), and Joe sends condolences to the late comedian Teddy Ray (27:40). Next, the guys give their thoughts on luck vs. hard work (42:10), Megan Thee Stallions new album (1:08:40), NBA Youngboy’s feud with Kodak Black (1:29:40), PPP Loan investigations (2:03:30) and the mistreatment of WNBA players (2:19:45). The crew also engage with a fan during the “Part of the Show” segment (2:31:25), Brent Faiyaz being an independent artist (2:45:10) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | LaBlue & Astrønne – “Blue” Ice | Nipsey Hussle – “I Don’t Stress” Parks | Domo Genesis & Evidence – “December Coming” (Ft. Boldy James) Ish | Indigo Marshall – “Summer Nights”