Music Video: Fivio Foreign – London Freestyle

Fivio Foreign with a new song/video titled “London Freestyle”. Fivio is taking a break from the internet for a while so he give fans some thing to hold them over until her returns. He had this to say about the visual:

“London Freestyle Out Now.. Imma leave this here & Take a break off the internet for a while & Focus up. So when I come bacc it better for everybody.”

In the visual, Fivio does shows across the pond, hangs out on the block, vibes in the studio and mingles with fans.

Watch the “London Freestyle” video below.