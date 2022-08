Griselda’s first lady, Armani Caesar is gearing up to release her sophomore project with the label, The Liz 2 on September 2. She her new single “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” featuring Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks. There are bars in abundance on this one as the three get busy on the slow head knodda.

You can stream “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” below.