Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 93) “N.O.R.E. Explains Lost Chappelle Episode”



On this episode Rory & Mal acknowledge Nipsey’s star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, and then get into all of the new music released over the weekend. They give their honest opinions on The Game’s latest album, and try to figure out when the trend of sampling will cease in hip-hop. They run down the Woodstock ’99 documentary, as well as the Murder Inc episode, and have a phone conversation with NORE regarding the deleted Dave Chappelle episode and his relationship with Irv Gotti, + more!

