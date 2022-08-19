Music Video: Armani Caesar ft. Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks – HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUP

After dropping the audio on Wednesday, Armani Caesar returns with the official video for her new single “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUP” with Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks. Directed by Cash Jundi, Armani & Benny spit their vicious bars in a parking deck with some exotic whips. Later, Stove God joins Armani on the top of the parking deck to kick his murderous verse. “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUP” is the first single off Armani’s sophomore album The Liz 2, which drops September 2nd.

Watch the “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUP” video below.