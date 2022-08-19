New Music: JID – 2007

With his new album The Forever Story dropping on August 26th, JID gives fans a new record titled “2007”. Produced by Latrell James, Groove, and Christo, JID reminisces about his grind and his success. Also featuring vocals from his father, J.Cole, and Dreamville president, Ibrahim Hamad. JID had this to say about the record:

“As we draw near to The Forever Story, I wanna give insight on the process of trying to put together a solid body work. Initially I wanted to create an album that serves as an origin story and speaks to who I am and what I came from. This song has been in the works for 2 years and was supposed to be the outro on the album. Things didn’t work out but this story is too pertinent to the picture we want to paint. This has been the heaviest project for me to make and I take pride in my vulnerability that came in the midst of creation.”

You can stream “2007” below.